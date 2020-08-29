TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

Lady called out for using picture of a “For Sale Benz” to get congratulations messages on WhatsApp (Photo)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A man identified as Tife recently took to popular social media platform, Twitter to call out a lady who used the picture of a “For Sale Benz” to get fake congratulations on WhatsApp.

He wrote, “I tweeted Benz for sale and someone took the picture to her WhatsApp to collect “Congrats Babygirl” “More wins, sweetheart” from her friends with a Car she didn’t buy. Fake life ehn”

READ ALSO

Nigerian mother dances for joy as her America-based daughter…

Following his tweet, Twitter users took to their handle to react as they blasted the lady for living a fake life.

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as Man screams his lungs out while having a tattoo on his balls

Lady called out for using picture of a “For Sale Benz” to get…

Married celebrities should behave differently from single ones –Oritsefemi

#BBnaija: She acts fearless and confident – BrightO reveals why Lucy may…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply