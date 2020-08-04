Lady exposes the chat between her boyfriend and a cake vendor who tried to woo her boyfriend after delivering cake to him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
A desperate world we are in now. A Nigerian lady recently shared a screenshot of the conversation that happened between her boyfriend and a cake vendor who tried to woo her boyfriend into accepting her to become his side chick.

The lady has revealed how a cake vendor tried to snatch her man away, after baking and delivering the cake which he ordered from her.

According to the lady, the cake vendor opened up to her boyfriend that she has feelings for him, and she doesn’t mind being his side chick since he is already in a relationship.

Sharing the screenshot of their WhatsApp chat, she wrote;

“This babe delivered the cake to my man and she proceeds to ask him out. Or what am I reading? I can’t even breathe.

Moments after she shared screenshots of the conversation, some Nigerian ladies also narrated their experiences and how some girls also tried to snatch their boyfriends.

 

 

 

