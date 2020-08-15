TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to place N1million bet on the team

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
lady-barca-bayern-munich-bride-price

A Nigerian lady has lamented on barca’s loss narrating how her Fiance used the money meant to pay her bride price to bet on the football team.

Friday night was the  UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, which saw the German side winning 8:2.

Barca-Bayern munich

According to the lady, the defeat Barcelona suffered has destroyed her relationship as her man bet N1 million (US$2600) meant for her bride price on the Spanish side.

The lady wrote to relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, narrating how her boyfriend who is a staunch Barcelona fan, staked N1million on his team(Barca) to win even after she tried to stop him.

She said the match started with her and her man watching it in the company of friends, however as the first half ended 4:1 in favor of Bayern Munich, his friends started to make fun of him and it was so hilarious that she joined them to laugh. He got angry, left them, and drove off.

Sadly, she woke up to a text from him, telling her she has laughed away her relationship and proposed marriage because the money he lost was meant to pay her bride price.

Read her story below:

lady-barca-bayern-munich

lady-barca-bayern-munich

lady-barca-bayern-munich-price

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to…

I’ve been ill and in isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill recounts how a power bike accident…

#BBNaija: Watch Ozo pleading to Nengi to let go of grudges with Kaisha (Video)

Kate Henshaw reveals why she doesn’t do giveaways like other celebrities

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply