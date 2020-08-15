Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to place N1million bet on the team

A Nigerian lady has lamented on barca’s loss narrating how her Fiance used the money meant to pay her bride price to bet on the football team.

Friday night was the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, which saw the German side winning 8:2.

According to the lady, the defeat Barcelona suffered has destroyed her relationship as her man bet N1 million (US$2600) meant for her bride price on the Spanish side.

The lady wrote to relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, narrating how her boyfriend who is a staunch Barcelona fan, staked N1million on his team(Barca) to win even after she tried to stop him.

She said the match started with her and her man watching it in the company of friends, however as the first half ended 4:1 in favor of Bayern Munich, his friends started to make fun of him and it was so hilarious that she joined them to laugh. He got angry, left them, and drove off.

Sadly, she woke up to a text from him, telling her she has laughed away her relationship and proposed marriage because the money he lost was meant to pay her bride price.

