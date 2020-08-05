TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

Regina Daniels’ mom shows off impressive dance skills in…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters…

Lilo just left, why are you rushing me into her bed?” – Wathoni…

BBNaija Lockdown: Dorathy’s birthday message to Ozo that is…

#BBNaija: “I didn’t have sex with Praise” – Ka3na

Lady paraded after being caught stealing cassava in a farm in Abia state (photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
woman steals cassava
0

A lady has been caught stealing cassava from a farm in Nkwedi village of Ohafia local government area of Abia state.

woman stole cassava in Abia

The lady definitely got more than she bargained for as she was paraded around the village with what she stole. A Facebook user, Endurance Kalu wrote;

READ ALSO

‘Restore my virginity before I sign the divorce…

Woman left with intestines hanging outside her belly for…

A vibrant married lady without a disability was caught stealing cassava from someone farm who also struggle to cultivate the farm.

woman stole cassava in Abia

She was made to carry the cassava on her head and was paraded around the village as she has to bear the heavy pain on her neck and shame of her act…

woman stole cassava in Abia

Is the villagers right or wrong for such jungle justice??

The incident happened at Nkwedi village, Ohafia local government, Abia state.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply