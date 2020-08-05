Lady paraded after being caught stealing cassava in a farm in Abia state (photos)

A lady has been caught stealing cassava from a farm in Nkwedi village of Ohafia local government area of Abia state.

The lady definitely got more than she bargained for as she was paraded around the village with what she stole. A Facebook user, Endurance Kalu wrote;

A vibrant married lady without a disability was caught stealing cassava from someone farm who also struggle to cultivate the farm.

She was made to carry the cassava on her head and was paraded around the village as she has to bear the heavy pain on her neck and shame of her act…

Is the villagers right or wrong for such jungle justice??

The incident happened at Nkwedi village, Ohafia local government, Abia state.