Lady recounts why her uncle who visited her for the first time in her apartment called her a prostitute to her mum

News
By Habeeb Bello
@tillytate20

A lady on Twitter with the handle @tillytate20 on the micro-blogging platform one of the problems successful women encounter as she narrates how her uncle concluded that she is a prostitute after visiting her in her apartment for the first time.

She shared the whole encounter with her uncle to buttress the point that women who are successful are always referred to as “Ashewo” (prostitutes), even by their family members.

tillytatee

The lady took to the platform to narrate how her uncle who visited her house, went back home to tell her mother that she is into prostitution because she can’t afford the kind of apartment she lives in.

She revealed he was surprised to find out that her mum was the one who paid the house rent for her.

She wrote,

“My uncle came to my house for the first time and went back and told my mum I was doing prostitution in PHC and there was no way I could afford my apartment. My mum pays my rent so imagine his surprise. Ashawo is what you will get, even from family, know that and know”

 

