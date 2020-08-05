Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he must be on his knees before she accepts the ring (Watch video)

There is absolutely new under the sun. A video that is recently parading social media attests to this. The video shows a man and her girlfriend under a tree with people watching them with their phones out.

The man was trying to propose to the girl with a ring while they both stand but the young lady refused to accept the ring demanding that the man must be on his knees while handing over the ring to her. A man presents capturing the whole situation with his phone camera advised the man to yield to the lady’s request and propose on his knees but the man refused.

Watch the video: