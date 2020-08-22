Lady who battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced and remarried, celebrates daughter’s first birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
lady celebrates-daughters-birthday

A Facebook user known as Ama Gborie has taken to her page to testify the goodness of God as she celebrates her daughter’s first birthday.

lady celebrates-daughters-birthday The proud mother recounted how she battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced, then remarried before finally getting her own bundle of joy.

Sharing the photos of her daughter, she wrote ;

baby

Today, I want to testify about the goodness of God almighty.

God showed me that indeed he answers prayers.

17 yeas of paying and longing to be called a mother. 17 years of battling infertility

2nd marriage and after 9 years together, God showed up and blessed me with the most beautiful princess

