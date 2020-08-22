Lady who battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced and remarried, celebrates daughter’s first birthday

A Facebook user known as Ama Gborie has taken to her page to testify the goodness of God as she celebrates her daughter’s first birthday.

The proud mother recounted how she battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced, then remarried before finally getting her own bundle of joy.

Sharing the photos of her daughter, she wrote ;