Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Big Brother Naija fans have hailed Laycon for endorsing Kiddwaya as his second favorite housemate, despite Kidd’s entanglement with his crush, Erica.

During a conversation with Dorathy, Laycon said if he was watching Big Brother from home, he would definitely pick Dorathy and Kiddwaya as his fave. Speaking further, he said he would also pick Neo as his third favorite housemate if he was a viewer.

“If I was outside this house you will be my favorite housemate and probably Kidd then Neo”, he said.

When asked why chose Kidd, Laycon said;

“Nothing just like that he’s non challant about everything….No matter the shit going on”.