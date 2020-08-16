TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped…

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-laycon

Big Brother Naija fans have hailed Laycon for endorsing Kiddwaya as his second favorite housemate, despite Kidd’s entanglement with his crush, Erica.

During a conversation with Dorathy, Laycon said if he was watching Big Brother from home, he would definitely pick Dorathy and Kiddwaya as his fave. Speaking further, he said he would also pick Neo as his third favorite housemate if he was a viewer.

kiddwaya

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“If I was outside this house you will be my favorite housemate and probably Kidd then Neo”, he said.

 

When asked why chose Kidd, Laycon said;

“Nothing just like that he’s non challant about everything….No matter the shit going on”.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

Nigerian man seen eating ‘fufu and water’got helped by a Good Samaritan who took…

“I was celibate for 10 years”- Kemi Olunloyo reveals why she…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply