Learn how to be happy for others – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts her postpartum body

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
regina daniels
Popular actress and wife of a billionaire, Re took to Instagram to advise her fans and also to flaunt her postpartum body. The 20-year-old while sharing the post on her page advised that people should practice to be happy for others because their time will eventually come.

In another post, the new mum also implored her fans to learn restraint in whatever they do. Regina noted that they should learn how to control the way they respond to things that are intended to disrupt their peace.

See Regina’s new body below;

