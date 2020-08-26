Learn to practice what you teach – Comedian AY throws shade at Femi Fani-Kayode

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, AY has reacted to the outburst of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode who lashed out at a reporter during a press conference.

It would be recalled that social media went wild yesterday when a video of Fani-Kayode hurling insult at a reporter went viral on the internet.

Though the politician has come out to apologise, AY has however thrown a shade at him as he advised him to try and practice what he has been teaching on social media.

AY while reacting to the video noted that only a question sparked outrage from the former minister as he wonder what would happen if a 25 years old citizen stage a coup as advised by Femi Fani-Kayode.

See his post below: