Lessons from my marriage of 8 years to Iroko TV Boss – Actress Mary Njoku

Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku, and wife, Mary are marking their 8th wedding anniversary today!

Celebrating their anniversary in the most beautiful way, the mother of three, Mary Njoku via her Instagram page shared some photos of them with this caption that details the lessons their marriage have taught her so far.

“8yrs today, I married an amazing mad man I am madly in love with.

It’s been quite a ride. We’ve cried together, laughed, and prayed together.

We’ve been broke, rich, angry, and thought of quitting many times. But there is one thing that stayed constant. We don’t know how to stay away from each other.

You have taught me patience in life and business. How not to give up no matter what.

I hope you know how much I love you my NJOKU. Cos forever won’t be enough to prove it. Happy Wedding Anniversary my husband”