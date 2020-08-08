Lizzy Anjorin shares romantic video of her husband licking her ears

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA
It looks like controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin is greatly in love as she recently took to social media to share a romantic video of her husband licking her ears to shame haters and peddlers of false stories about her and the husband.

Lizzy said there is no way she is divorcing her husband or vice versa, maybe in the year, 3090, and even that, the divorce will be between them and poverty.

The post she made is directed to a journalist known as Mayor Akinpelu who is believed to have been the first person to break the news on her husband and his several wives and kids.

