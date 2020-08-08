Lizzy Anjorin shares romantic video of her husband licks husband licking her ears

It looks like controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin is greatly in love as she recently took to social media to share a romantic video of her husband licking her ears to shame haters and peddlers of false stories about her and the husband.
Lizzy said there is no way she is divorcing her husband or vice versa, maybe in the year, 3090, and even that, the divorce will be between them and poverty.
The post she made is directed to a journalist known as Mayor Akinpelu who is believed to have been the first person to break the news on her husband and his several wives and kids.
Mayor Akinpelu this could be us, but you are too evil. What's the difference between you and people that set people up with deadly lies and unspeakable things ?? As you can see, my LORD is stronger than yours EMI OMO AROGUN MATIDI FUNRAMI ..MR LATEEF LAWAL IS MY AUTHENTIC PROPERTY WITH CERTIFICATE ..KI OLORUN MA FI IKU PA GBOGBO WA🙏🙏 . Ladies Use SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO for daddy so that you can look like PONMON FUNFUN 🤣😂 Our DIVORCE…..will come up in the year 3090 MR MAYOR AKINPEKU ma Sun asun wato ninu koto kole rinran wo….. E calm down naw ..na devorce between MR/MRS LAWAL and POVERTY now …We refuse to go back to poverty . #LIZZYWARRIORSYOUARETHEBEST