Lockdown did our artistes good – Ebuka gives reasons

Popular media personality, Ebuka has insisted that the lockdown had a great impact on Nigerian musicians as they are now dishing out hit albums.

Nigerians have been blessed with new albums in the past few days as the likes of Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML and DJ Cuppy have all released their much anticipated albums.

Albums released by the artistes have been well received by fans and Ebuka who seems impressed with all the albums noted that the lockdown period that lasted for more than two months have been a blessing in disguise.

According to Ebuka, due to the lockdown, artiste have been able to give fans the best as there’s no more skip-up albums.

He tweeted: