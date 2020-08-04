Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters then asks the older one to keep the baby so that he can marry her

A minister in the popular Nigerian church, Lord’s Chosen has been accused of raping two underage sisters for years and finally impregnating them under the guise of casting out “bad luck” from them.

Pastor Nduka Anyanwu, who ministers in the Lord’s Chosen Church, Canaan Land branch in Oshodi, allegedly impregnated the sisters aged 17 and 13.

According to an NGO known as Stop The Abuse, Nduka allegedly began raping the younger girl when she was just 9 and began raping the older girl when she was only 16.

They also alleged that the parents of the girls knew but allowed the pastor to carry on because he told them it’s the only way he could remove the “spiritual mark” on them that “repels good things”.

When he was eventually nabbed by a team of advocates from Stop The Abuse Foundation, the parents of the girls allegedly tried to defend him. The parents refused his arrest based on the fact that he’s a man of God and he has already promised to marry their older daughter.

According to the NGO, the pastor said that he wants the older sister to keep the pregnancy and he’ll marry her but asked that the younger sister aborts her pregnancy because what happened between them was a mistake.

Police officers at the Makinde Police Station arrested the pastor and he’s now in their custody. Stop The Abuse Foundation wrote: