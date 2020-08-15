Lyta dragged online for plagiarizing GOT7’s “Just Right” Music Video in his new single

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Lyta has been dragged on social media for allegedly plagiarizing South Korean’s boy band group GOT7 video in his new music visuals.

Lyta who was recently signed under Naira Marley’s Record Label was accused of using similar concept in his visuals for “Hold Me Down” as used in the group’s 2016 hit “Just Right”.

“Hold Me Down” video dropped yesterday (August 14) and has already racked up over 300,000 views on YouTube.

However fans especially Koreans have taken to social media to call out the former YBNL singer as the visuals now have more dislike than like on YouTube.

See visuals of the song by Lyta and GOT7 below: