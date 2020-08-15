TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

Lyta dragged online for plagiarizing GOT7’s “Just Right” Music Video in his new single

Social Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Lyta has been dragged on social media for allegedly plagiarizing South Korean’s boy band group GOT7 video in his new music visuals.

Lyta who was recently signed under Naira Marley’s Record Label was accused of using similar concept in his visuals for “Hold Me Down” as used in the group’s 2016 hit “Just Right”.

“Hold Me Down” video dropped yesterday (August 14) and has already racked up over 300,000 views on YouTube.

READ ALSO

Excited Lyta speaks as he gets signed by Naira Marley

However fans especially Koreans have taken to social media to call out the former YBNL singer as the visuals now have more dislike than like on YouTube.

See visuals of the song by Lyta and GOT7 below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lyta dragged online for plagiarizing GOT7’s “Just Right” Music…

Banky W runs to Christ, turns pastor

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

Davido’s PA, Aloma fires back at Israel for announcing that he has been…

23 year old Yahoo boy to control traffic in Ilorin for 3 months over internet…

“Fear women” Bez Idakula says as narrates how his wife successfully prophesied…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply