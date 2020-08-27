Macaulay Culkin, Kid from ‘Home Alone’ movie turns 40

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Hollywood actor, Macaulay Culkin, who is mostly known as the kid from “Home Alone” celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

Culkin took to his social media account to mark the day where he wrote,

“Hey guys, wanna feel old?” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Culkin was 10 years old when his hit film “Home Alone” was released, and the public has never really stopped seeing him as his Kevin McCallister character.

Nigerians kid in the early 1990’s and 2000s will always remember this movie and every one of them are all grown ups now like Culkin.

