Man caught eating human faeces with bread in Ibadan (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday, arrested a Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human faeces with bread in Ibadan.

According to reports, Egbu, who owns a cosmetics shop where he sells Brazilian hair, was caught by some persons at his shop located at Sango Area of Ibadan. He was subsequently paraded by an angry mob and his shop looted.

Confirming the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said:

“The DPO told me that some people rescued the man from those who accused him of eating excreta and bread. They said they found some excreta which he packed inside a nylon bag. He was caught and taken to the police station.

“The DPO has taken over the case and the man is already in custody. He has begun an investigation into the case and samples of what was found on him would be sent for laboratory analysis.

 

“He has taken the man’s statement also, and after the investigation at that level, the case will be sent to the State Criminal investigation Department at Iyaganku for further investigation. Investigation will reveal if he is involved in money ritual or not.”

Watch the video below;

