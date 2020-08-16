Man confused on whether to tell his Best Friend he saw his Wife On An Escort Site

A man recently took to popular social media platform, Nairaland to seek advice after he seems confused on seeing his best friend’s wife on an escort site.

Below is his narration;

Please I need your advice.

A colleague of mine recently introduced me to an escort site where you can easily hookup with ladies of your choice and get them laid with no much stories. So, [i]as konji no gree let me rest na [/i]because my wife is in Canada for study, I had to visit the site. I later decided to use the service because my identity is well protected. I don’t have to call any escort with my phone number; so, nobody knows the identity of who is calling before you finally seal the deal and get to meet the escort of your choice. Also, I didn’t have to pay for the service directly with my bank details showing my identity.

After navigating the site, I hooked up with one of the escorts and it was fun. On another visit, something caught my attention. I saw my best friend’s wife (of 5 years now with 2 kids) on the site. It keeps baffling me till now. This actually happened yesterday night. The most confusing part is that my friend is not broke, he is an averagely rich guy who works in a reputable coy. He opened a very big boutique for his wife. The boutique is at their home which my friend had built before getting married.

We worship at the same church. My friend is a deacon in the church while his wife is a chorister. Tomorrow I will go to church and my friend’s wife will definitely be ministering as a member of the choir, she may even lead the Praise & Worship session. I can’t imagine how that would make me feel tomorrow. I don’t want to be the one to put asunder to their marriage but I can’t also hold myself because my conscience keeps pricking me to let my friend know about what I saw. It may be a case of someone else using her picture or she may even be the person for real. I am in dilemma now. I need mature advice from you all.