TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

Nengi caught peeping from the door as Erica and Kiddwaya love-up…

#BBNaija: “I don’t regret picking Dorathy as Deputy…

BBNaija 2020: See what Nigerians are saying about Lucy after…

Nigerians drag Erica for sticking her tongue into Kiddwaya’s…

#BBNaija: Lucy breaks down in tears as Biggy ask what she would…

#BBNaija: See disgusting look Laycon gave Erica and Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: I wish Laycon can be in Kiddwaya’s body –…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

Man forcefully tries to put a ring on his girlfriend’s finger as she rejects his proposal after years of dating (WATCH)

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
0

A video that’s currently serving rounds on social media, captures the moment a man forcefully tried to put the engagement ring he got for his girlfriend on her finger as she rejected it.

According to reports surrounding the video, the couple has been dating for years and so the man decided to move their relationship up a notch.

However, he received the shock of his life after she turned him down amidst his friends and other people who also tried their best to make her accept his proposal.

READ ALSO

Man demands for his lover’s hand in marriage, proposes…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal,…

In the video that’s cause a stir online, the lady can be seen telling him to stop the proposal and get up on his feet, but he insisted on engaging her.

Watch the video below,

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply