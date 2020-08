Man goes unclad while threatening to rape a woman in public (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the shocking moment a man threatened to rape a lady in public.

The man was angrily demanding for his ‘wire’ from the ‘Power officials’ (Nepa) who disconnected his electricity and when they did not succumb, he threatened to rape the woman who was holding the wire.

The man began taking off his shorts and the lady was forced to let go of the wire.

See video below ;