Man loses his life after trying to settle rival’s fight over teenage girlfriend

Muhammed Obadimeji was the young man stabbed to death for trying to make peace between two other young lads fighting over their teenage girl.

According to reports, the rivals, identified as Ayodele and Babashola were having a heated clash over their girlfriend Barak, when Ayodele who had a sharp object with him stabbed obadimeji when he tried separating them.

“The boyfriends were fighting over the girl and the person who came to separate them was killed. One of them stabbed the person, who wanted to separate them and the injury led to his death. The man knew nothing about the fight; he wasn’t the one in a relationship with the girl; he just intervened to stop the fight and that was it. “The girl is a teenager and somebody was killed because of her. The police have arrested the two rival men and the girl. All of them are in the police station.”

The Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the Yaba General Hospital’s mortuary, for autopsy.

