Man loses his life after trying to settle rival’s fight over teenage girlfriend

By Habeeb Bello
Muhammed Obadimeji was the young man stabbed to death for trying to make peace between two other young lads fighting over their teenage girl.

Muhammed Obadimeji who is just 25-year-old was stabbed to death after trying to settle a dispute between the two guys who were fighting over a teenage girl in the Dopemu area of Lagos.

According to reports, the rivals, identified as Ayodele and Babashola were having a heated clash over their girlfriend Barak, when Ayodele who had a sharp object with him stabbed obadimeji when he tried separating them.

niola-Ayodele-and-Kayode-Babashola  According to an eyewitness,

“The boyfriends were fighting over the girl and the person who came to separate them was killed. One of them stabbed the person, who wanted to separate them and the injury led to his death. The man knew nothing about the fight; he wasn’t the one in a relationship with the girl; he just intervened to stop the fight and that was it.

“The girl is a teenager and somebody was killed because of her. The police have arrested the two rival men and the girl. All of them are in the police station.”

The Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the Yaba General Hospital’s mortuary, for autopsy.

Muhammed Obadimeji

He said,

“On Sunday, August 9, 2020, around 1.30pm, information was received from a good Samaritan that one Eniola Ayodele, 28, was fighting with Kayode Babashola, 31, over a girl, Barakat Wasiu, all of who stay in the same address on Momodu Street, Orile-Agege.

“During the fight, Eniola Ayodele allegedly used a sharp object to stab one Muhammed Obadimeji, 25, who was said to have come to separate them, in the chest. The peacemaker was rushed to the LASUTH in Ikeja for treatment and later died.

“A team of policemen was mobilised to the scene of the incident, where Ayodele, Babashola and Barakat Wasiu were all arrested and brought to the station. Obadimeji’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital in Yaba for autopsy. Investigation is in progress and the case has been transferred to the SCIID, Panti, Yaba, for further action.”

 

