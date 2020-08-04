Man moved to tears as his girlfriend threw him a big surprise on his birthday with diamond accessory and other gifts (WATCH)

A young lady had her boyfriend taken aback and had him all emotional after she surprised him with a special treat on his birthday.

The lady, @Ohits_Lexus on Twitter, showered her boyfriend with an array of gifts, ranging from chocolates to clothes in a well-decorated room.

@Ohits_Lexus prepared their home with a line up of all the goodies she got for her man and took him around the house for a tour while the gentleman shed happy tears after seeing the elaborate surprise she packaged for him.

Watch video: