Man shares his mother’s uncommon reaction after he confessed to her that he is gay

A Nigerian man, identified as Chisom Peter, has recounted his mother’s reaction after he told her he’s gay.

According to him, he couldn’t accept himself for years, so he knew it would be hard for his mother to accept.

However, when he opened up to her, she told him she has always known. She also told him that nothing will ever make her hate him.

The young man said his mother’s only concern was for him to give her a grandchild even though he wants to remain gay.

