TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians…

Man shares his mother’s uncommon reaction after he confessed to her that he is gay

News
By Habeeb Bello
peter-gay-mother

A Nigerian man, identified as Chisom Peter, has recounted his mother’s reaction after he told her he’s gay.

According to him, he couldn’t accept himself for years, so he knew it would be hard for his mother to accept.

However, when he opened up to her, she told him she has always known. She also told him that nothing will ever make her hate him.

READ ALSO

A pharmacist killed his wife so he could use her frozen…

“I am gay”- A young Nigerian guy has proudly…

A Nigerian man, identified as Chisom Peter, has recounted his mother’s reaction after he told her he’s gay.

According to him, he couldn’t accept himself for years, so he knew it would be hard for his mother to accept.

However, when he opened up to her, she told him she has always known. She also told him that nothing will ever make her hate him.

The young man said his mother’s only concern was for him to give her a grandchild even though he wants to remain gay.

See screenshot of his tweet below;

peter-gay peter-gay-mother  peter-gay  peter-gay

 

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s wife cries out…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy bags another ambassadorial deal

Man shares his mother’s uncommon reaction after he confessed to her that he is…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

A Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchange blows with landlord for…

“Fireboy is my new addiction” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

“Women Pray for your Husband” – Anita Joseph says as she leads by…

BBNaija: Video of Erica kissing Singer Minjin surfaces online

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply