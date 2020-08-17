Many Nollywood stars have Corona Virus, go for test – Omotola Jalade

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in a statemenet has said many of her colleagues have Coronavirus and called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria to asked all members to undergo test for the virus, PM News reports.

Jalade-Ekeinde, who is receiving treatment after testing positive for Coronavirus said she had struggled with the thoughts of opening up and asking all Nollywood stars to go for the test.

Her statement was posted on the Instagram page of Actors Guild of Nigeria on Sunday.

She thanked her colleagues for their prayers, calls, comments and well wishes, saying she was doing well now and trusting God for permanent healing.

Omotola said,