Many Nollywood stars have Corona Virus, go for test – Omotola Jalade

By OluA
Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde mourns after losing cousin to death in the UK

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in a statemenet has said many of her colleagues have Coronavirus and called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria to asked all members to undergo test for the virus, PM News reports.

Jalade-Ekeinde, who is receiving treatment after testing positive for Coronavirus said she had struggled with the thoughts of opening up and asking all Nollywood stars to go for the test.

Her statement was posted on the Instagram page of Actors Guild of Nigeria on Sunday.

She thanked her colleagues for their prayers, calls, comments and well wishes, saying she was doing well now and trusting God for permanent healing.

Omotola said,

Dear colleagues, I am Truly Thankful for all your Prayers , Calls , Comments and well wishes. I am doing well Now and Trusting God for permanent Healing in Jesus Name. Dear Friends , I struggled with going public with this, but I had No peace and I believe this is what God wants me to do , so I hope his will be done. People who know me are all shocked as I’m one of the Most Careful who gave kept really safe. What then happened? Well, I got this on a Set. A Movie set. So please, I am speaking to you all out of love, please We need to be extra careful Now. The Doctor treating me says many of us are now Infected and receiving treatment. Unfortunately, Many don’t test and only think they have Malaria and Others who test might not come out publicly. I plead with us all to test. It’s really not as scary as we think. I’ve only Now found out MAJORITY already have had or have covid. Testing helps you get properly treated and helps others around you. Dear colleagues, as you know as Actors , we are most vulnerable as we can’t wear Masks while working. Dear Emeka and Agn excos , Thanks for this platform , please We have A lot of work to do. We must protect Actors. The Blood test dosent really count. It must be the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test done at a govt Approved Lab. It’s done with samples from nose, saliva and Mouth. How do we get it to be MANDATORY for all sets to test EVERYONE even extras? And then camp All ? I am Doing a second Test Now to ascertain my current status . If anyone has any questions or help, pls don’t hesitate to send me a message. God bless us all and Thanks Again. ~ Omotola. @realomosexy @emekarollas @ify0406 @desmondelliot @the.segunarinze @deyemitheactor

