Marriage has no benefit for a Nigerian man – Twitter user explains why

A Nigerian man on Twitter brought forward new revelation as he insisted that Nigerian men get no benefit from marriage.

The twitter user has since sparked a debate on the micro-blogging site after he shared his opinion about the whole marriage issue in Nigeria.

There is almost zero advantage a man gets from getting married (i can only think of tax cuts) https://t.co/M2txQmIP28 — Polysaccharide Patriach (@bigbrutha_) August 9, 2020

According to @bigbrutha_, men don’t gain anything from a marriage that they can’t get when they are single. He said this in response to a question about important truth people don’t agree on.

For many people, marriage may come with its own responsibilities but it also has its perks.

Well, Twitter user, @bigbrutha_ doesn’t seem to think so. Many reactions have trailed his tweet.

Another Twitter user had asked about important truths that people don’t agree on.

Replying to this, @bigbrutha_ stated that men gain nothing from getting married other than tax cuts. He wrote: “There is almost zero advantage a man gets from getting married (i can only think of tax cuts)”

When another Twitter user tagged his view as a lie, he responded with: