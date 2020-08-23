TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old billionaire Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
bbnaija-prince's-sister

BBNaija housemate, Prince’ elder sister, Frances is married to billionaire businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The 77-year-old billionaire politician married Frances in 2013, two years after losing his wife of 40 years.

prince-sister's family The billionaire, lost his wife Eudora, to cancer. Frances was 26 when they got married and their wedding got people talking.

prince-sister's

Iwuanyanwu and his late wife, Eudora, had eight children together. Prince’s mother was said to be Eudora’s friend and that was how Iwuanyanwu met Frances.

During their wedding in 2013, it was rumored that Frances didn’t have the blessings of the Chief’s children.

The chief’s children did not give their blessing because of the age difference between Frances and their father.

Frances is an interior designer and consultant, and she now has a 4-year-old son with a billionaire.

See their photos below;

prince-sister's family

 

prince-sister's family

 

