Meet Daniel, Kiddwaya’s younger brother who is a musician (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya and brother
Cute photos of Daniel Waya, son of Nigerian billionaire, Terri Waya, and brother of BBNaija housemate, KiddWaya have surfaced the internet.

Kiddwaya has been in the news recently for his entanglement with another housemate called Erica.

kiddwaya

Fans recently stumbled on the Instagram page of his younger brother called Daniel and a peek into the page of the young man shows that he is a musician.

scan through his page also revealed that he’s been doing music for a while as he often shares lyrics and videos of his songs on the photo-sharing app.

Check out more photos of the upcoming singer below

kiddwaya's younger brother

 

kiddwaya's younger brother

kiddwaya's younger brother

