Meet Kayode, the great Cameraman allegedly behind the BBNaija Reality Show’s excellent visuals (Photos)

The photos of Kayode, the great cameraman that takes all the perfect angles for the BBNaija reality show has emerged online.

Gbenga Kayode, the man who is allegedly behind the great visuals of Nigeria’s Big Brother reality show. It has become a norm to see Kayode’s name mentioned on BBNaija threads on social media.



He is either dragged for taking the camera away from a housemate or to stop focusing the camera on a particular housemate.

Gbenga Kayode is a Nigerian film writer, editor, director, producer who has been involved in a lot of DSTV and Africa Magic projects before, including Big Brother Naija.