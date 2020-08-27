Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying hard” on Social media (Photos)

Digging out the photos of Regina Daniel’s hot brothers made us conclude that Beauty runs in the family of Nollywood star and mother of one.

The Billionaire wife is the fifth of six children and her family is deeply rooted in the entertainment industry in Nigeria. She and her mother, Rita Daniels have made a mark in Nollywood and won’t be forgotten for a very long time.

Regina has three brothers who are also actively involved in the entertainment industry. Their names are Samuel Daniel, Emmanuel Daniels, and Lawrence Daniels.

Samuel and Emmanuel are music artists, while their older brother Lawrence is a music producer.

Check out their photos below: