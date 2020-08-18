TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious…

Men want to support women’s dreams but many women don’t have dreams except iPhones – Twitter user

News
By Habeeb Bello
baldwes

A Twitter user has shared his thoughts on the issue of men seeking to support women to achieve their dreams and the issues they sometimes encounter.

According to @black_bhoy_, a lot of men want to help women to achieve their dreams but they are unable to do so because most women’s dreams are limited to having material possessions.

Making the statement through his Twitter page, he stated that a lot of women’s dreams just revolves around having iPhones and fancy clothes.

READ ALSO

Drama as Archaeologists discover 2,100-year-old skeleton…

Man kills neighbour over missing Iphone in Ogun

“A lot of niggaz want to support women’s dream but a lot of women don’t have dreams except iPhones and clothes,” he wrote.

See his post:

Making the statement through his Twitter page, he stated that a lot of women’s dreams just revolves around having iPhones and fancy clothes.

“A lot of niggaz want to support women’s dream but a lot of women don’t have dreams except iPhones and clothes,” he wrote.

See his post:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends the New Head of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“If i die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Watch moment of bravery as 71-year-old Portuguese President swims to rescue 2…

Men want to support women’s dreams but many women don’t have dreams except…

#BBNaija: Nigerians drags Lady for saying she wants Laycon dead

#BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke spotted cruising in the N27m Innoson SUV…

Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle and wife welcome baby girl after 9 years of marriage…

Mompha Sues EFCC For N5m Over Fresh Arrest

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply