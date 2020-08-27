Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
mercy-johnson-wedding-anniversary

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are celebrating 9 years of being happily married today, August 27th.

mercy-johnson-wedding-anniversary

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are celebrating 9 years of being happily married today, August 27th.

mercy-johnson-wedding-anniversary

The couple took to their Instagram pages to pen down sweet words to mark their day.

Mercy wrote;

“🤣🤣 today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.
You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always…..

“Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries….🙈🙈🙈🙈. Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me🤣🤣🤣”

Prince also shared a lovely photo with Mercy and thanked God. He wrote;

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to me and wifey. 9 years and counting. Thank you lord.”

 

