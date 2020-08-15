Messi And Ronaldo Won’t be In UCL Semi-Finals For The First Time Since 2005

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By OluA

The Champions League semi-finals will be devoid of the presence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2005.

The startling statistic was confirmed after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s Juventus, meanwhile, were knocked out by Lyon at the last-16 stage.

We were convinced we would continue to win without him…

Messi emerges La Liga top goalscorer for 7th time

In another report, following Barcelona’s defeat to Bayern last night, some football fans took to social media to drag Messi.

See reactions below;

