Messi And Ronaldo Won’t be In UCL Semi-Finals For The First Time Since 2005

The Champions League semi-finals will be devoid of the presence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2005.

The startling statistic was confirmed after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s Juventus, meanwhile, were knocked out by Lyon at the last-16 stage.

The UCL semi-finals will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2004/05.#UCL pic.twitter.com/uIBj7PkaFo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020

