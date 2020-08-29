Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big fight(video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-kiddwya

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment she flashed her backside to Kiddwaya which lured him to follow her ‘bumper to bumper’.

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Erica, had a wild Friday night and it was heavily documented.

erica-kiddd

Watch video:

Later that night, Erica seemingly ended her romantic affair with Kiddwaya.

In a discussion with Trikytee and Prince, Erica blasted Kiddwaya, calling him a spoiled brat. She said she deserves more and she is tired of his sex talks.

