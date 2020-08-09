‘Mummy Calm down’ boy meets Gov. Sanwo-Olu (Photo/Video)

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, a few days ago disclosed he would love to meet with the ‘Mummy Calm down’ boy, well the Governor has kept his promise to meet with the internet sensation, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola.
He noted that the exchange between the little boy and his mother was funny, adding that it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults.
Governor Sanwo-Olu met the boy and his family yesterday, and he utilized the opportunity to reiterate the need for Lagosians to keep calm and follow all the COVID-19 safety measures.
Watch video below;