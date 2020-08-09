‘Mummy Calm down’ boy meets Gov. Sanwo-Olu (Photo/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaNews
By OluA
Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, a few days ago disclosed  he would love to meet with the ‘Mummy Calm down’ boy, well the Governor has kept his promise to meet with the internet sensation, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola.

He noted that the exchange between the little boy and his mother was funny, adding that it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults.

Governor Sanwo-Olu met the boy and his family yesterday, and he utilized the opportunity to reiterate the need for Lagosians to keep calm and follow all the COVID-19 safety measures.

Watch video below;

