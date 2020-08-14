My achievements came through assistance from strangers – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh has revealed how she achieved her success in life as she noted it’s from strangers.

Tonto Dikeh who has become one of the most followed celebrity on social media took to her official Instagram Page to share the deep secret with fans and followers.

The beautiful mother of one noted that fans would have to leave their comfort zone if they really want to make it.

Tonto Dikeh urged fans to stop begging for support and start networking with strangers as this will help them before adding that not even a family member helped her achieve her dream.

See her post below: