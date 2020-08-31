“My Oluchi is special'” – Actor Emeka Ike gushes about his 8 months old daughter (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has taken to social media to show off his daughter’s amazing skill at just eight months.

Emeka Ike who has featured in many blockbuster movies took to his official Instagram page to share an adorable video of himself and his daughter as he performed his role as a loving father.

The award winning actor shared a video of his little girl, Oluchi, walking unaided at just eight months.

The actor then gushed about her talent as he called her super special.

See video below: