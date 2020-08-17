Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a conversation with Ozo

BBNaija lockdown popular female housemate, Nengi earlier caused arguments amongst fans of the show with her conversation with her love interest, Ozo.
The 22-year-old Nengi as she claimed as always been a subject of debate amongst the viewers of the reality show. If her date of birth is not debated, then the authenticity of her “butt” will be the center of their discussion.
But a few days ago, the beautiful housemate has cleared the air on whether her backside is natural or artificial and that has seized to be a subject of debate amongst the audience of the show. Right now, it’s her age causing the argument just like it has been since the beginning of the show.
A conversation between Ozo and Nengi this afternoon has made fans further doubt her age as Ozo said it to her face that she doesn’t look 22 like she claimed.
Watch the video:
Ozo to Nengi: I can't believe they gave birth to you in 1998 . Nengi: I can't believe they gave birth to you in 1992, I was watching world cup by then. . You feel say Nengi don cast her self or you think its sarcasm? . Obviously her fans will say it was a joke, e fit still be say she mistakenly said the truth.🤷🏽♀️ . As for me, even if she is 5 years old, its not my business. So this whole age bruhaha is now an irrelevant topic.
