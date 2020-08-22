TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nengi is one of the 4 contestants that I have had a conversation with before #BBnaija – Don Jazzy reveals

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Twitter went agog over a tweet from Don Jazzy while reacting to  a video of Nengi and Ozo which surfaced on social media on Friday.

Don Jazzy while reacting to the video wrote,

But it looks like the tweet didn’t go down well with Nengi’s fans, who took to Twitter to react.

See reactions below;

However, Don Jazzy in a follow up tweet revealed he doesn’t hate Nengi as she happens to be one of the 4 housemates he had had a conversation with before BBNaija.

