Nengi is one of the 4 contestants that I have had a conversation with before #BBnaija – Don Jazzy reveals

Twitter went agog over a tweet from Don Jazzy while reacting to a video of Nengi and Ozo which surfaced on social media on Friday.

Don Jazzy while reacting to the video wrote,

Here's why Don Jazzy is trending pic.twitter.com/TUQqkOfVDQ — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 22, 2020

But it looks like the tweet didn’t go down well with Nengi’s fans, who took to Twitter to react.

See reactions below;

It's been clear that don jazzy doesn't like Nengi so I'm not surprised I'm not even disappointed this is how he behaves every year — NNinja🗡🗡🗡 (@nengiRH) August 22, 2020

Nigerians, you have clowns as celebrities, starting with don jazzy #BBNaija — Emeka Nwa Ozubulu💊💊 (@Emekaez13456034) August 22, 2020

As much as we love our favorite housemates, Let us make deliberate efforts not to pull other housemates down by shaming them. What we accuse Don Jazzy of doing is what some of us are most guilty of. #FreeNengiAndOzo#BBNaijaLocdown2020 #BBNajia Nengi Ozo Erica Laycon — Kahnuel (@ebu_kanuel) August 22, 2020

I don’t see wah don jazzy said that’s wrong 🤷🏼‍♂️ people be looking for excuses to troll celebrities, if this is why people are trolling him then they should get their brains examine — toby-jay❌ (@notoriousze) August 22, 2020

People shaming Don Jazzy because of BBN, I hope they will never drop their acc number during giveaways sha. — Doyin is a baybe 💜♥️ (@timi_iov) August 22, 2020

However, Don Jazzy in a follow up tweet revealed he doesn’t hate Nengi as she happens to be one of the 4 housemates he had had a conversation with before BBNaija.

The fact that you people think I hate Nengi is sad to me. She is actually one of 4 contestants that I have had a conversation with before Big brother. — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) August 22, 2020