Nengi Reacts As Ozo Finally openly declared his love for her

Saturday nights are usually fun in Big Brother’s house as housemates show off their vibes and dance moves in the Lockdown house.

Last night’s party was no different from the others. The housemate enjoyed the party, courtesy of the DJ who did great with the choice of songs.

After the party, some of the housemates retired to bed, while Ozo and Nengi decided to stay and have a conversation, which they normally do after every Saturday night party.