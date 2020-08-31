“Never knew babies can walk at 8 months” – Actor, Emeka Ike praises daughter, Oluchi (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has taken to his social media page to praise his daughter, Oluchi for walking at just 8 months.
The actor who currently is in Germany was spotted in a video taking a walk with his “special daughter”.
According to him, he never knew that babies could walk while they’re just 8 months old.
Sharing his surprise, he said his daughter, Oluchi is a “special child” to have been able to walk at her age.
Sharing the video on social media, Emeka Ike wrote, “I didn’t know that babies can walk @ 8 months My Oluchi is super special ”
Watch the adorable video below:
