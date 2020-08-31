TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Never knew babies can walk at 8 months” – Actor, Emeka Ike praises daughter, Oluchi (Video)

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
emeka-ike-oluchi

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has taken to his social media page to praise his daughter, Oluchi for walking at just 8 months.

emeka-ike oluchi

The actor who currently is in Germany was spotted in a video taking a walk with his “special daughter”.

According to him, he never knew that babies could walk while they’re just 8 months old.

Sharing his surprise, he said his daughter, Oluchi is a “special child” to have been able to walk at her age.

Sharing the video on social media, Emeka Ike wrote, “I didn’t know that babies can walk @ 8 months My Oluchi is super special ”

Watch the adorable video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emeka Ike (@emekaikeofficial) on

 

 

 

