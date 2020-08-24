Neymar in tears after losing UEFA champions league final to Bayern (Video/Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By OluA

PSG star forward, Neymar Jr, was left in tears after his club sufferedd a 1-0 Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday night, August 23.

At the end of the match, Neymar, 28 had to be consoled in the dugout by PSG sporting director Leonardo as he was seen crying bitterly.

If PSG had won, it would have been Neymar’s first champions league title since leaving Barcelona in 2016.

PSG might not be able to come this close to winning the UCL while the Brazil star is still there, which hurts more.

Watch video below;

