Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu gets American scholarship for dancing in the rain (video)

By Habeeb Bello
Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu

An 11-year-old Nigerian boy, Anthony Mmesoma Madu went viral on social media when millions of people watched a video of him dancing ballet barefoot in the rain. The talented young boy has now secured a scholarship to New York’s prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu

Anthony spoke with the Washington Post to share his excitement at the news he would be soon training in the US.

“When my friends see me dancing, they feel like, ‘what is this boy doing, is he doing a foreign dance?’?” he said.

“Now I have won a grand prize to go to the US… I will be in the plane and this is what I am waiting for, and ballet has done it for me.”

Anthony’s video has also led to a flood of donations to the Leap of Dance Academy in Nigeria where Anthony currently trains. Anthony and his mum, Ifeoma Madu, had a video chat with CBS where they expressed their excitement.

 

When asked how ballet makes him feel, the little boy said,

“It makes me feel strong and happy when I’m dancing. I see my future like that I’m going to be a professional dancer when I grew up.”

