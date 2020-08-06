Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise buys his mum a new car as a post-birthday gift (Photos)

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kaywise has bought a brand new car, a Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive (Automatic) for his mum, two days after her birthday.

The renowned disc jockey made this revelation on his official Instagram page today, August 6.

The photos captured his mother’s exciting moments, from when he led her out of the house to the spot where he parked the car in the compound.

Realizing the new car was for her, she could be seen literary hugging the new car.

Sharing lovely photos from the moment he gifted his mum the new Toyota car, he wrote….

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️ #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki @shotbythai 😁 we did it !!! 🙏😇”

See the photos below…