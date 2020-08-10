Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking inspires others with the journey of her successful shoe-making business (Photos)

A beautiful young Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of social media users after she shared photos of her legitimate hustle.

Taofeeqah Fehintola Mustapha, a Bsc.Ed Chemistry graduate proved she was an illustrious person after she launched her ‘shoe brand’ and she has rightly received accolades for her feat.

Many social media users commended her for not depending on the government for a job as it is also very rare that she chose a male-dominated profession.

Sharing photos of her shop, Taofeeqah wrote ;

I’m proud of myself

See more photos below ;