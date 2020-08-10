TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking inspires others with the journey of her successful shoe-making business (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
shoemaker-graduate
0

A beautiful young Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of social media users after she shared photos of her legitimate hustle.

shoemaker

Taofeeqah Fehintola Mustapha, a Bsc.Ed Chemistry graduate proved she was an illustrious person after she launched her ‘shoe brand’ and she has rightly received accolades for her feat.

READ ALSO

Emotional moment when Nigerian lady with first-class degree…

Meet the University graduate who strips and clowns for money…

Many social media users commended her for not depending on the government for a job as it is also very rare that she chose a male-dominated profession.

Sharing photos of her shop, Taofeeqah wrote ;

I’m proud of myself

See more photos below ;

shoemakerr1 shoemaker-graduate

 

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply