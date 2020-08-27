TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free ‘pleasure time’ on Tinder (See screenshots)

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello

A Nigerian gay man has recently shared his conversation with a straight man who wanted free sex on Tinder, the popular dating app.

The Nigerian gay man known as Mathew Blaise on Twitter has taken to the platform to share his experience with a straight man who wanted free sex after they were matched on Tinder.

gay-men

According to him, the straight man who also asked for his nudes, got angry after he turned down the request.

Mathew shared a screenshot of the conversation that ensued between them.

He tweeted,

“A straight guy matched me on Tinder . He asked for free sex. I said okay. Then he asked if he could come over. I didn’t agree. He asked for nudes. I didn’t send. He stopped chatting. Yesterday, he came to my DM and asked again. I said I wasn’t interested. Baba got pissed!”.

See the screenshot of their chat below,

gay-man

 

 

tinder-gay-chat

 

tinder-gay-chat

tinder-gay-chat

