Nigerian lady flaunts her certificate as she officially becomes a British citizen (photos/video)

A Nigerian lady who is based in the United Kingdom has celebrated becoming a British citizen. The lady identified as Arike Ade thanked God for the blessing that was bestowed upon her with the citizenship she received.

Arike was all smiles as she posed for the camera with her Oath of allegiance certificate in hand. Arike Ade shared photos of her Oath of allegiance certificate on her Twitter account.

“It’s being God. say hello to the latest British babe in town so happy. British certificate bagged.”, she captioned the photos.

She also shared a video of herself at the swearing-in ceremony.