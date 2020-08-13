Nigerian man recounts his experience with SARS when he was caught smoking in traffic

A Nigerian man identified as Mr Adewest recently took to his Twitter handle to recount his experience with a SARS officer after he was caught smoking in traffic.

He disclosed that on seeing him, the SARS officer and himself started laughing at each other since he was caught in the act.

The man revealed he had to drop 10,000 naira to evade arrest.

Read his experience below;