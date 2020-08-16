Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this period

As Christians in Nigeria are gradually returning to churches following the approval from the Government, a Nigerian man has advised that testimonies should not be given in church in this period.
According to twitter user Agboola Peter, giving testimonies in church with details of how one made money during his COVID-19 is an automatic invitation to Kidnappers.
His tweet reads ;
Don’t give testimonies in CHURCH with details of how you make MONEY or acquiring priced ASSETS during this COViD-19.
You may acquire a kidnapping value.
REMEMBER: The Church is a mixed crowd of people with different purpose, especially in this period.
Happy Sunday.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES