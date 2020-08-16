TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this period

By Habeeb Bello
church-testimony

As Christians in Nigeria are gradually returning to churches following the approval from the Government, a Nigerian man has advised that testimonies should not be given in church in this period.

church-testimony

According to twitter user Agboola Peter, giving testimonies in church with details of how one made money during his COVID-19 is an automatic invitation to Kidnappers.

His tweet reads ;

Don’t give testimonies in CHURCH with details of how you make MONEY or acquiring priced ASSETS during this COViD-19.

You may acquire a kidnapping value.

REMEMBER: The Church is a mixed crowd of people with different purpose, especially in this period.

Happy Sunday.

 

