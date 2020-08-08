Nigerian movie industry now full of Yahoo boys, prostitutes – Yemi Solade

Nigerian veteran actor, Yemi Solade has opened up on the present state of things in the movie industry.

Yemi Solade in an interview with Tribune disclosed the Nigerian movie industry is now full of Yahoo boys and prostitutes.

See below:

Are you pleased with the state of Nigerian movie Industry presently?

The Nollywood is not there right now. The Nolllywood you see now is all encompassing. It’s like an uncompleted building that is not guarded and what you meet there would amaze you. It has become an all comers affair, anybody can stroll in and act. All the Yahoo boy are now there, all the prostitutes that you can imagine are there.

People cannot even differentiate between the core professionals and these class of clowns who have infiltrated the association, but they didn’t just fly in, some people whom you refer to as core professionals brought them in. It’s just so porous that anybody can become an actor, the entry point is so porous and annoying. It’s a profession and it must be handled and treated as one. I am not really pleased with the state of the industry. It’s a professional body and we must portray ourselves as one that has mastered the art and craft of the profession.

Read his full interview at Tribune